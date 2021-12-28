New Book of Boba Fett Teaser Highlights Star Wars Assassin Fennec Shand

After about a year in the shadows, the live-action Star Wars universe is finally making its return to the screen. Spinning out of the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, The Book of Boba Fett will be debuting its first episode on Disney+ this Wednesday. The iconic bounty hunter is back and looking to fill the void left behind by Jabba the Hutt, setting up shop on Tatooine and hoping to take charge of the galaxy’s dangerous underworld.

Boba Fett is joined in his long-awaited series by Fennec Shand, the legendary assassin played by Ming-Na Wen. Shand was Boba’s bridge into the world of The Mandalorian over its first two seasons, and now she’ll serve as his right hand. On Monday, two days before The Book of Boba Fett‘s premiere, Disney shared a new teaser that focused solely on Fennec Shand’s skill as an assassin. Take a look!

Wen debuted as Shand in the first season of The Mandalorian, but was seemingly killed off at the end of her episode. Said episode included a shot at the end of a pair of boots approaching her body, teasing the potential return of Boba Fett. Theories were proven true in the show’s second season, when former Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison donned the helmet and jetpack, taking on the role of Boba Fett. He was joined in his return to action by Fennec, who he had rescued from the desert. She owed him her life, so the two have become partners in crime.

After appearing in the first season of The Mandalorian, Wen didn’t think she’d be coming back to play the role of Fennec Shand again. Not only did she get resurrected from the grave, but she’s now getting to star in a separate Star Wars series.

“Oh gosh, no, no, no,” Wen told ComicBook.com when we asked if she knew she’d be returning after her Season 1 episode. “I mean the determining factor might have been several things, you know, one, I looked really cool in the outfit [laughs]. I really felt like, because I knew this world so much that when this character was presented to me and I did a lot of research, I took inspiration from her name, you know, worked on the hair design with Maria, and then just clicked with Dave [Filoni] when he was directing and we got to know each other.”

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.