Star Wars Fans Celebrate Daisy Ridley's Birthday
Today is Daisy Ridley's 29th birthday, and Star Wars fans are celebrating. The actress led the Star Wars sequel trilogy as mysterious orphan-scavenger Rey, the granddaughter (via cloning) of Sheev Palpatine. She then rejected her birth lineage to instead take up the Skywalker name and mantle in honor of her Jedi teachers, Leia and Luke Skywalker. Ridley played Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while her time in the Star Wars galaxy is over for the foreseeable future, fans are still showing their love for the actress via social media. We've collected some of their appreciative birthday tweets here for you to enjoy.
While social media is showing its love to Ridley, the star remains detached from such platforms. As of now, she has no plans to return.
"I have managed to separate my personal life well from my professional life, partly probably because I'm not on social media," Ridley told JustJared. "The statistics that link them (social media sites) to anxiety are terrifying. I have friends completely addicted to their phone who have suffered with this problem… I don't want to go back, but sometimes I think about it. But the truth is that no, I won't be returning."
Ridley discussed her exit from social media on an episode of DragCast in 2020. "I think everybody tried to mold that into something else. It really wasn't a story," Ridley said. "I was asked to go on it, and, at the time, I was like, 'Okay,' and then it got to the point where I didn't want to be on it and I was at my friend's house in L.A., and I remember being like, 'Oh, I don't want to be on Instagram,' and they were like, 'Well, why don't you come off?' and I was like, 'Oh.' And it was really a nice, autonomous decision. Because I was like, 'Oh, I don't actually have to be on it. This is nice.' And I always had a limit to what I shared anyway and, honestly, my life isn't that exciting. So there were a lot of separate things."
National Treasure
Happy Birthday to the national treasure that is Daisy Ridley! pic.twitter.com/5lXUuDqaXX— peanut • DAISY RIDLEY DAY 🥳 (@daisyjediridley) April 10, 2021
Best Of
happy birthday daisy ridley! 🌼 pic.twitter.com/MuIVvFo9wB— best of daisy ridley (@dazzridleyposts) April 10, 2021
Inspiration
Happy Birthday to Daisy Ridley! 🥳
She has had a huge impact on Star Wars and Rey will continue to be a character who inspires fans across the galaxy pic.twitter.com/2n6qcre23j— Ajay (@AjayTheSWGuy) April 10, 2021
Count the Years
When you realize you've been stanning Daisy Ridley since she was 23 and now she's 29... pic.twitter.com/oH0qkcj59w— Daisy Cutie Ridley (@CutieRidley) April 10, 2021
Baddest in the Galaxy
Happy 29th Birthday to the baddest bitch in the galaxy Daisy Ridley ✨🥳 pic.twitter.com/ZUmONwriZQ— Josie✨ (@adamdriversputa) April 10, 2021
Comfort Actress
open this thread if daisy ridley is your comfort actress ✨😌🌈 pic.twitter.com/u21CXJB0Gt— kez is in tfaws era 🍄🌙🤍🪐✨ (@kez_sonny23) April 10, 2021
No Apologies
"I will not apologize for how I look, what I say and how I live my life." - Daisy Ridley #HappyBirthdayDaisyRidley 🌼 pic.twitter.com/cr8hB1kgtM— DAISY RIDLEY DAY🌼 (@ddaisyridleyy) April 10, 2021
Queen
Happy birthday to my beautiful queen Daisy Ridley 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/RzBIxMHx9R— 💛Prn Acc💛 (@bst_prn_acc) April 10, 2021
Smiles
Happy Birthday to the queen, Daisy Ridley! Seeing your smile makes every day better, and you are such a great role model for so many! #HappyBirthdayDaisyRidley pic.twitter.com/RLYm6KyHRu— Beck ~ Daisy Day (@thech0sen1_bt) April 10, 2021
Work of Arrt
domhnall gleeson saying daisy ridley is a work of ✨𝖆𝖗𝖙✨ for the tl pic.twitter.com/UDRZVQk9X2— 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮 ❀ (@reyswolos) April 10, 2021