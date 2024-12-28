Deadpool 3 Director Shares Update on His Star Wars Movie

The movie side of the Star Wars franchise is a bit in flux at the moment, but there are some projects that fans are excited to see become a reality. One such project is Shawn Levy’s in-development Star Wars film, which is still shrouded in mystery. In an interview with IndieWire, Levy spoke in depth about his latest blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds, but he did also provide an update on his Star Wars project, confirming who he is working with to bring the project to life.

“Because ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ was so fulfilling, I’m quite happily open to whatever’s next. And yes, there’s a ‘Star Wars’ movie that I’m developing, actually with our “Adam Project” screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. You never know what’s going to become undeniable and get made next,” Levy said.

There’s not much to go on regarding what the film will be about or when in the Star Wars timeline it will take place, but Levy has provided some key insight into how he’s viewing this project. In a previous interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy spoke of the project and what he hopes to avoid, which is a “Star Wars movie that is redundant” or a film that “has to serve another movie.”

When asked what Star Wars means to him Levy said, “I’ll say that the experience of crafting this story has forced me to think about that question. Because there’s only so many times that Star Wars movies can revisit the same section of the timeline, and so it’s really forced me — because I don’t want to do a Star Wars movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie.”

“I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters, so I think that there is certainly the Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves. And the way that that can make us powerful, those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfillment, that’s Star Wars to me,” Levy said.

Levy’s comments certainly point to something that is more standalone in nature, and it also seems that it won’t tie into the Skywalker saga. At the moment, the future feels a bit scattershot regarding the franchise plan for film, so we could see any of the previously announced projects start to take hold and rocket to the front of the line.

In addition to Levy’s project, there is the highly anticipated Jon Favreau directed The Mandalorian & Grogu film, which will be set after The Mandalorian season 3. Then there are several announced projects from Dave Filoni, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and James Mangold, and each one features a different setting and focus.

Filoni’s film is supposed to be during The New Republic, while Obaid-Chinoy’s film is built around Rey Skywalker. Then there is Mangold’s film, which is supposed to be all about the dawn of the Jedi. It remains to be seen if any of these projects end up actually making it to the screen, but at least we know that Levy’s project with Tropper seems to be moving along.

