Dengar Joins Funko's Star Wars Bounty Hunters Pop Figure Collection

When Funko's Star Wars Bounty Hunters Collection of Pop figures is complete, they will connect together to form a large recreation of the Darth Vader "no disintegrations" bounty hunter scene from The Empire Strikes Back. Boba Fett, Bossk, IG-88, and 4-LOM Pops have already been released, and now you can add the deadly Dengar to the lineup.

Dengar is the fifth Star Wars Pop figure out of what will eventually be a seven figure collection, and pre-orders are live here at GameStop (exclusive) for $19.99. Inside that link you'll find the previously released Pop figures in the Bounty Hunters series - and some of them are eligible for a GameStop collectibles sale that offers offers 10% off on orders priced at $75 or more and 20% off orders of $125 or more. You can check out all of the collectibles in the sale right here, or head here to focus on the Funko Pops. Naturally, the sale will only be live for a limited time, so take advantage while you can.

