X-Men Pirate Kate Pryde With Lockheed Funko Pop PX Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Previews Exclusive Marvel Funko Pops often take their inspiration from interesting comic book arcs (and, occasionally, a bizarre '70s Japanese TV series), and this X-Men Kate Pryde with Lockheed Funko Pop figure is definitely one of those. It comes to us from the pages of the 2019 Marauders #2 title from Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli which features Kitty Pryde / Shadowcat (now going by Kate / Captain Pryde) in full pirate attire complete with "Hold Fast" knuckle tattoos and her fire-breathing buddy Lockheed by her side.

In the series, X-Men have relocated to the island nation of Krakoa but Kitty / Kate is unable to enter this oasis for mutants. Turns out that she isn't the only mutant with this problem, so she puts together a crew and sets sail on a heavily weaponized ship known as the Marauder to librate them. Her team is overseen by the Hellfire Club / Hellfire Trading Company which is lead by Emma Frost the White Queen and Sebastian Shaw, the Black King. Kate Pryde takes on the role of the Red Queen in the organization, and she reacts to her new status by going full pirate - right down to her costume.

Pre-orders for the X-Men Kate Pryde with Lockheed Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now for $13.99 with a release date set for December. If you want to catch up on the Marauders series that the Pop is based on, you can do that right here at Comixology.

