Diego Luna Addresses if Cassian Andor Will Touch Jabba the Hutt in Rogue One Prequel

It’s been years since Diego Luna became a part of the Star Wars franchise, and even before that moment came he’s always had one goal: to touch Jabba the Hutt. He didn’t have the chance before his character sacrificed his life to help stop the Death Star in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but that might change in the prequel series coming to Disney+ in the future.

Luna and his co-star Alan Tudyk, who plays K-2SO in the movie as well as the upcoming show, appeared in an interview with StarWars.com at D23 Expo and was asked if Cassian Andor will finally get the chance to touch Jabba The Hutt; the results were predictably hilarious.

“I mean, I didn’t put it in the contract again because I’m an idiot. But I really hope so. I’m just hear to do that. I’ll do everything else to just touch Jabba,” said Luna.

“You wanted- I forgot, you wanted to touch Jabba,” replied Tudyk, causing Luna to clarify a major point.

“I said it in ONE interview, and now it’s everywhere,” Luna said. “I’m really interested in the texture of that skin.”

“I’ve touched it, Tudyk added, which made Luna prompt his co-star to describe the sensation, and Tudyk could only respond with a question: “Have you had mochi?”

For those unaware, mochi is a Japanese rice cake in which the rice is pounded into a paste and shaped into a cake, and it’s delicious. Please don’t eat Jabba when you meet him, Diego Luna.

While Luna continues to hope for his wish to come true, he’s still excited to return to the Star Wars galaxy and play the hardened Rebel operative Cassian Andor in this prequel series. The actor issued a statement when the series was first announced:

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna explained. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

There’s no word yet on when the Star Wars: Rogue One Prequel series will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service, but Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy did reveal at D23 Expo that the show would begin filming in 2020.