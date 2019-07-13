Diego Luna Reveals What Disappointed Him About Rogue One

Disney is set to make a huge push to make their new streaming service a must-have subscription for consumers, and that includes pushing the Star Wars galaxy into uncharted territory. While there have been TV shows set in the franchise, they’ve all existed in the animated space. But with Disney+ debuting later this year, we’re getting brand new live-action Star Wars series, including one that will flesh out the characters fans came to love in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The recently announced prequel series to Rogue One will focus on Cassian Andor, and actor Diego Luna is extremely thankful to have the opportunity to reprise his role in the Star Wars galaxy. Especially because he was somewhat disappointed after watching his film on the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luna spoke with SYFY about his newest project with Lucasfilm, reprising his role as Cassian in the prequel series that will focus on the formation of the Rebellion’s dirtiest player.

“When I saw the film the first time, I was so disappointed at the end,” Luna said, adding clarification. “And not because of the film.”

Luna went on to explain that he had a conversation with his son that put everything into perspective, especially after his experience making the movie

“My son said, ‘But that’s it, Dad. Right? That’s it,’ And I go, ‘Well, yes. That’s the thing about this film.’ Even though I knew, and I understood, I think that’s the moment where I really got it,” Luna explained.

People want to see more of the fan-favorite characters. Even those that died to save the galaxy and destroy the Death Star.

“I really realized that a character I loved, and a universe I couldn’t care more about [was done]. But the tone of our film, it pays honor to, I believe, the best times of this universe,” Luna added. “And obviously, I say the best because it’s when I was open and ready to receive that. Those [Star Wars] films left a very deep mark on me, as [the] audience, and as a filmmaker.”

While more details of the Rogue One prequel series are under wraps, we might learn more after Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ alongside the launch of the streaming service.