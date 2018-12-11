Full-Size ‘Star Wars’ Black Series Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton is About to Be 70% Off

Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton s a 1:1 full scale replica modeled after the weapon from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It features light effects, movie sounds, a metal handle, vibrating motor, and the prongs actually flip-out automatically. It was released back in June / July for a whopping $200, but today you’ll be able to get it for $59.99 (70% off) with free shipping! Here’s how…

The Star Wars The Black Series Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton will be available right here at Entertainment Earth with the discount starting at precisely 11am PST (2pm EST) today, December 11th (it will be listed as “not for sale at this time” until then). The Doorbuster deal is part of Entertainment Earth’s 21 Business Days of Christmas promotion, so this is a one-time opportunity. To put things into perspective, Amazon currently has the baton priced at a respectable $89.99 (55% off), and that’s their all-time low. Regardless of how you feel about The Last Jedi, this is a pretty fantastic deal for a fun Star Wars toy.

The official description reads:

“Kids and fans alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with roleplay items from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love.”

“Imagine wielding the electrifying power of the First Order Riot Control Stormtrooper with the Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton from Star Wars The Black Series, modeled after the weapon from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. A true-to-story replica of one of the weapons of the First Order Stormtroopers from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this authentically-designed Z6 Riot Baton is complemented by a real metal handle and flip-to-activate mechanism for full baton extension. The Force FX Z6 Riot Baton also features authentic movie sound effects, a vibrating motor on the baton handle, and a stand for display.”

