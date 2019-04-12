Here’s Where to Get Funko’s Star Wars Celebration 2019 Exclusive Pop Figures

Star Wars Celebration 2019 kicked off in Chicago today, April 11th, and it promises to deliver some big news starting at 1pm EST (10 am PST) tomorrow with the big Episode: IX panel. However, if you want to score some of Funko‘s shared exclusive Pop figures for the event, you’ll need to be ready a bit earlier.

First off, FYE’s Gold Chrome Funko Pop figure is available now via this link. We have also confirmed that Hot Topic and Box Lunch will launch their shared exclusive Funko Pop figures online starting between 12am – 12:15 am EST (9pm – 9:15pm PST) tonight, April 11th – 12th. These exclusives include Boba Fett in Gold Chrome at Box Lunch, and Princess Leia in Gold Chrome, and Watto (in celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Phantom Menace) at Hot Topic. You’ll be able to find the Hot Topic Pop figures here and the Box Lunch Pop figures here. While you’re at it, keep tabs on the following links for the rest of the lineup as they are likely to launch around the same time:

• Gold Chrome Darth Vader Funko Pop – Amazon

• Gold Chrome Yoda – GameStop

• Gold Chrome Stormtrooper – Target

• Darth Maul – Walgreens

Those who are lucky enough to attend Star Wars Celebration this year will have a (slim) chance to score the Darth Vader, Yoda, Stormtrooper, Princess Leia, and Boba Fett Pop figures in a special blue chrome variant that’s limited to only 2500 units. Naturally, many of those figures (along with the shared exclusives) will end up right here on eBay if you’re willing to pay the markup.

On a related note, Entertainment Earth puts on a buy one, get one 50% off sale on Funko Pop figures twice a year that’s unmatched in terms of sheer size, and your first crack at it for 2019 is happening right now. At the time of writing, nearly 4000 Funko Pop figures are eligible for the BOGO 50% off sale, including popular pre-orders and exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more.

