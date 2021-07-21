Funko, Star Wars, Marvel, and More: Walmart Collector Con Exclusives Launch Tomorrow

San Diego Comic-Con 2021 / Comic-Con@Home is kicking off this week, but Walmart is doing their own thing with another Collector Con event. Over the course of four days, Walmart will reveal new figures, toys, and other collectible exclusives from Hasbro, Funko, NECA, Diamond Select Toys and more. All of the new releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am ET tomorrow, July 22nd. New reveals will take place at the same time each day through July 25th. The new releases will be outlined in this article throughout the event, so stay tuned for updates.

At this point, Walmart hasn't provided many concrete details about what fans can expect (with some exceptions - see below), but it's a safe bet that new Star Wars figures in the Black Series and Vintage Collection will be up for grabs. We also expect to see new Marvel Legends figures, Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures, The Real Ghostbusters figures, G.I. Joe Classified Series figures, McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures, Master of the Universe figures, TMNT figures, and more.

As for the exceptions. IGN has revealed that new Transformers R.E.D. figures will be released at Walmart Collector Con on July 23 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT. Walmart's Collector Con homepage used a silhouette of their exclusive Thor Funko Pop figure from the recent Marvel What If...? lineup as a teaser, so you can expect that figure to drop with any other exclusive Pops that they have on tap.

Again, Walmart's exclusive Collector Con releases will be available to pre-order here at Walmart starting at 7am PT / 10am ET each day running from July 22nd to July 25th. Updates will be available below for each day of the event.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.