Fans Disappointed by Game of Thrones Are Nervous About New Star Wars Films

Game of Thrones debuted on HBO in 2011 and over the course of eight years has become one of the biggest forces in pop culture. Much of the reception to the series has been positive, so when Lucasfilm announced that series co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would write and produce a series of new Star Wars films, many fans were excited by the news. The final season of the TV series is currently airing on HBO and has ignited divisive reactions from devout viewers, which has resulted in a backlash from fans of the series who think that the quality of this season could mean disappointing Star Wars films.

Regardless of whether you love or hate this final season of Game of Thrones, there are notable differences between the development of this season versus previous seasons. The first five seasons were adapting the events of the first five novels in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice series, while the last three have been Benioff and Weiss creating storylines based on Martin’s advice. Additionally, these final episodes need to conclude a sprawling storyline that the duo didn’t directly develop, with Benioff and Weiss having to end the series within a specific episode count as opposed to a potentially more organic fashion.

This could mean that, with the pair being given creative liberty from the get-go, their wholly unique story could be stronger than their adaptation work. Of course, when given free rein over the material, it could also result in a more disappointing experience for fans.

Earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that Benioff and Weiss’ first film will debut in December of 2022, yet with Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker both having their directors replaced, it’s possible that any number of behind-the-scenes changes could occur.

Wild Timing

GoT has never been my thing, but after seeing the reactions all over Twitter for the last couple episodes… um… wow, the timing of this announcement sure is wild. https://t.co/YH8pa5sXRv — Elliott Kay (@ElliottKaybooks) May 14, 2019

We’ve Made a Huge Mistake

Disney executives following Twitter today, having just given complete creative control over the next #StarWars trilogy to #GameOfThrones showrunners David Benioff & David Weiss pic.twitter.com/jHzUkR6bwq — Michael Libby (@tenaciouslibbs) May 13, 2019

Follow in Colin Trevorrow’s Footsteps

My Game of Thrones hope is that the finale is so bad Benioff and Weiss Book of Henry themselves off this Star Wars project — Stephen Sajdak (@stephensajdak) May 15, 2019

Uh Oh

Disney on their way to announce the next Star Wars by the writers of Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/sTlPvY58AG — Míkey @ buff stuff (@vashperado) May 14, 2019

Ugggggh

headlines: the next Star Wars movie will be from those Game of Thrones dum-dums



me: pic.twitter.com/HUOww3G6Mk — britt hates (@MissBrittHayes) May 14, 2019

Don’t

The producers of Game of Thrones: our next project is a Star Wars tr-

Everyone: pic.twitter.com/1oybeogX6p — Adam 🦋 | ME! (@hesayslookup) May 15, 2019

Start Praying

I pray to god that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss do not ruin the next Star Wars films, then again, they’ve totally trashed Game of Thrones, theirs no hope with them two any more — Targaryen (@Mollie_L0uise) May 15, 2019

Burn It All

The team behind Game of Thrones is making the next Star Wars movie. Which means great production values and complex, compelling story lines, except at the very end Skywalker turns out to be a Sith Lord who burns the galaxy to the ground. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 14, 2019

Shocking Trend

#GameOfThrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will helm the next #StarWars movie after #RiseofSkywalker, scheduled for release in December 2022. Expect everyone to act completely differently in the last 10 minutes! — Sarah O’Connell (@SarahO_Connell) May 14, 2019

Not Cause for Alarm

For people “worrying” about @GameOfThrones’ writers working on @starwars, come on!!! ONE episode in a rushed season to finish the series (which is most likely not within their control) out of 8 YEARS of shows is not cause for alarm about them writing for Star Wars.

Cont… pic.twitter.com/6NvnrApalo — Jon Bailey (@EpicVoiceGuy) May 14, 2019