Fans Disappointed by Game of Thrones Are Nervous About New Star Wars Films

Game of Thrones debuted on HBO in 2011 and over the course of eight years has become one of the biggest forces in pop culture. Much of the reception to the series has been positive, so when Lucasfilm announced that series co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would write and produce a series of new Star Wars films, many fans were excited by the news. The final season of the TV series is currently airing on HBO and has ignited divisive reactions from devout viewers, which has resulted in a backlash from fans of the series who think that the quality of this season could mean disappointing Star Wars films.

Regardless of whether you love or hate this final season of Game of Thrones, there are notable differences between the development of this season versus previous seasons. The first five seasons were adapting the events of the first five novels in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice series, while the last three have been Benioff and Weiss creating storylines based on Martin’s advice. Additionally, these final episodes need to conclude a sprawling storyline that the duo didn’t directly develop, with Benioff and Weiss having to end the series within a specific episode count as opposed to a potentially more organic fashion.

This could mean that, with the pair being given creative liberty from the get-go, their wholly unique story could be stronger than their adaptation work. Of course, when given free rein over the material, it could also result in a more disappointing experience for fans.

Earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that Benioff and Weiss’ first film will debut in December of 2022, yet with Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker both having their directors replaced, it’s possible that any number of behind-the-scenes changes could occur.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the creative pair working on a new Star Wars movie.

