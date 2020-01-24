Grape That Looks Like Star Wars’ The Mandalorian Goes Viral

Since The Mandalorian debuted its first episode, the live-action Star Wars series has proven to be a goldmine of memes and viral tweets from fans. While most of the hilarious jokes have stemmed from “The Child” himself, aka Baby Yoda, a new one has appeared online that pokes fun at the titular character who has seemingly appeared in a very unlikely place. Comic scribe Greg Pak, who recently penned all nine of the Star Wars: Age of Rebellion comics and the final eight issues of the flagship Star Wars comic, posted a photo of a grape he found that curiously looks like a Mandalorian helmet. Check it out below!

The second season of The Mandalorian has already been confirmed by Favreau, with the showrunner announcing after the season finale that the next batch of episodes will premiere in the fall of 2020. Whether it be the actual character or a grape version of him, he will have his hands full in trying to protect The Child.

Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito recently opened up to IGN about his character’s motivations, teasing what the Imperial warlord really wants with Baby Yoda.

This grape will protect Baby Yoda at all costs. pic.twitter.com/yAw9IY2FVR — Greg Pak (@gregpak) January 24, 2020

“I know … Like any great leader or scientist — clue, clue, clue — with someone who is advanced in a certain way, yeah, you could want to be their best friend, or you could want to co-opt what is inside them to figure out how to make all of us a little better at humanity,” Esposito explained. “So it’s that power and control of a Moff leader who is trying to put the universe back together. But, how does he know everything? How does he know everything that’s going on? He’s a very interesting character and I’m so honored to be a part of this production.”

It sounds like Moff Gideon is still committed to the ideals of the Empire despite its presence being nearly wiped out across the galaxy. While some forces retreat to the Unknown Regions in order to rebuild as the First Order, Moff Gideon seems determined to re-establish order across the Outer Rim and other systems. He was seen in the season finale of the The Mandalorian to be wielding the fabled Dark Saber, raising even more questions about his past and motives.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is scheduled to return for Season 2 on Disney+ at the end of the year.