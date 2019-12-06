Gremlins Director Hilariously Warns of Dangers of Feeding Baby Yoda After Midnight

Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiered last month, and there’s one breakout star of the series that’s sweeping the nation: Baby Yoda. In the show’s pilot, the titular character comes across his newest bounty, who ends up being a child that’s the same species as Yoda. Since the creature’s origins are unknown and the little dude doesn’t yet have a name of his own, the Internet has taken to calling him Baby Yoda. The character has become a social media staple these past few weeks, sparking memes and delightful comparisons to other pop culture staples. Many people have said that the character resembles Gizmo, the main Mogwai from the Christmas classic, Gremlins. Recently, Gremlins director Joe Dante took to Twitter to give Baby Yoda fans a hilarious warning.

We warned them… but they didn’t listen.https://t.co/m3xvYiz0yh — Joe Dante (@joe_dante) December 5, 2019

“We warned them… but they didn’t listen,” Dante wrote.

As you can see, the director shared an article showing Baby Yoda having a Gremlin-like transformation after The Mandalorian broke one of the 1984 film’s classic rules: don’t feed the creatures after midnight!

Many people commented on the post:

“Civilization. What everyone wants, it is,” @BabyYodaBaby wrote.

“No blue milk after midnight,” @lupo_138 added.

“Mando was not ready,” @bigchaunc64 joked.

Currently, Baby Yoda’s origins remain a mystery, but showrunner Jon Favreau recently teased that more backstory will come this season.

“We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season,” he shared. “I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first five episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

