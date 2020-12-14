Hayden Christensen's Daughter Is Not Aware He's Star Wars' Darth Vader

✖

Hayden Christensen's six-year-old daughter Briar Rose still has no idea that Darth Vader is her father. Christensen's ex (and co-parenting partner) actress Rachel Bilson revealed that adorable little fact in a recent interview with Us Weekly. As Bilson explains, "Luckily, she’s not aware that her dad is one of the biggest villains of all time. When that [time] comes, I don’t know how that’ll probably fare in school because nobody will mess with her!" Bilson's words are timely, as Hayden Christensen is now set to make a big return as Darth Vader, in the upcoming Obi-Wan series on Disney+.

Bilson continued to explain that her daughter is just now becoming aware of what she and Christensen do for a living, as actors:

"She sees, like, I had to tape an audition, so she’s kind of aware of what we do. And she’s aware that there’s actors in her favorite shows and stuff, so she has a tiny grasp, but I don’t think totally."

It's always a question about how the children of major stars go through the process of learning who their famous parents are. Of course, it depends a lot on how famous an actor is, and for what reason. Star Wars definitely has some of the most recognizable characters in the world - which has admittedly been a double-edged sword for some of the actors involved. Christensen and actor Jake Lloyd both had to deal with negative backlash to their shared role as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars Prequels, and even the recent cast of the Sequel Trilogy had to experience pretty harsh critiques of their characters. That's all to say: there would be fair trepidation about exposing a child to that side of the franchise if you were a parent.

Then again, there's also plenty of fun to be had with the idea of a little girl getting to say that Darth Vader is her father. First of all, that makes Briar Rose the Leia to his Vader, meaning she's a regal badass who has lightsaber skills of her own. So many worse things that a grade school kid could get labeled with on the playground...

Hayden Christensen recently released a statement about making a return to Star Wars:

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen said to StarWars.com. “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi (starring Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor) is headed into production for Disney+.