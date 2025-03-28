Here’s The Disney Store’s Drop Schedule For Star Wars Day 2025

Star Wars Day is right around the corner for 2025, but fans will be able to celebrate throughout the month of April. It all starts with the launch of the first pieces in the May the 4th Be With You 2025 apparel collection, which will drop on April 4, 2025 at 8AM PT / 11AM ET here at The Disney Store. At that time you’ll be able to pick up official Light Side and Dark Side shirts, hats, pins, totes, and a MagicBand for the event. However, there’s going to be a lot more where that came from. Below you’ll find details on Disney’s release schedule for new Star Wars items leading up to the main event.

Mark your calendars for April 11th, April 18th, and April 25th as The Disney Store will launch new merch waves on those days that are expected to include both apparel and collectibles. Look for these items to launch here at The Disney Store at 8AM PT / 11AM ET on their respective days. The main drop will happen in the same location on May 4th at 12AM PT / 3AM ET. If history serves, expect to see items like a very limited edition lightsaber hilt replica, collectible dolls, Starbucks tumblers, high end apparel, and more. We also expect to see something special from LEGO and Hasbro which may or may not be tied into The Disney Store drops. Below you’ll find a full breakdown of the items launching on April 4th, including a gallery of images.