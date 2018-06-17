‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Director JJ Abrams to Appear on ‘The Late Late Show’ This Week

JJ Abrams, the director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and of the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, is slated to be a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week.

Abrams will be a guest on June 19th, when Corden’s show broadcasts from London.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the blurb for the show from Broadway World:

“Tuesday, June 19: Broadcast from London featuring guests Cher, J. J. Abrams and a sketch featuring members of the England Football Team (n).”

Abrams will primarily be on the show to promote Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which is produced by Abrams and his Bad Robot production company.

It seems likely that Corden will take the opportunity to bring up Star Wars since it is always such a popular topic, but fans shouldn’t expect to hear too much from Abrams, who is known for his keeping his films shrouded in secrecy. Episode IX begins filming next month.

It is possible that Abrams’ appearance on The Late Late Show will also include a comment about the Star Trek film franchise, that other major, decades-old, science fiction film franchise that Abrams helped revitalized over the past 10 years. After some time in limbo, it was recently announced that two Star Trek films are in development. One has SJ Clarkson as a director and the other is based on a pitch by Quentin Tarantino. While it is as unlikely that Abrams will spill any major Star Trek secrets as it is that he’ll spoil anything from Star Wars, it is possible that he will at least give an update on when filming might begin or if there’s a finalized script for Star Trek 4.

Fans from both Star Wars and Star Trek are eager to see where their favorite franchise will go next. The Star Wars franchise is coming off the successful but divisive sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with many fans eager to see if Abrams follows Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s lead or doubles back to the “mystery box” material he put in place in The Force Awakens.

Meanwhile, Star Trek is coming off of 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, which was arguably the most well-regarded film in the rebooted series so far but disappointed at the box office. Fans of the films are already grateful to know that Paramount Pictures has plans to keep the series going, but are also hungry for more concrete details about its production.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters. The Skywalker Saga continues in Star Wars: Episode IX, opening on December 20, 2019. Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is working on a new trilogy of Star Wars movies set apart from the Skywalker Saga, and Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff are also said to be working on their own standalone trilogy of Star Wars movies.

[H/T] Star Wars News Net