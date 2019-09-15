Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Favreau, and More Appear at MLB Star Wars Day Games

A common occurrence at Major League Baseball games is themed events, and many teams have a special Star Wars Day once a year, including the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs. Some of the games featured appearances from a couple of big names in the franchise. The latest game played by the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park saw Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, in attendance. In a series of photos shared by Chris Argyropoulos, a publicist for Lucasfilm, you can see some other Star Wars celebrities making an appearance at games. The imagines show Ron Howard (director of Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jon Favreau (creator of Star Wars: The Mandalorian), and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story) having some fun at the events.

Another #StarWars Day in the books. All-Star starting rotation of pitchers at these games. pic.twitter.com/wM5xxlB1S5 — Chris Argyropoulos (@ThatChrisA) September 15, 2019

“Another #StarWars Day in the books. All-Star starting rotation of pitchers at these games,” Argyropoulos wrote.

There are plenty of exciting Star Wars projects in the works. The upcoming streaming service, Disney+, will see the debut of multiple Star Wars television series, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which will premiere on the day the site launches (November 12th). Other upcoming Star Wars shows include one starring Ewan MacGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story about Cassian Andor starring Diego Luna. There’s also a rumor that a Solo: A Star Wars Story spin-off series is coming.

In addition to the first slew of live-action Star Wars series, the final installment of the Skywalker Saga is hitting theaters at the end of the year.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.