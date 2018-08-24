Leaked ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Pictures Reveal Glimpse at Millennium Falcon

We have to wait a bit longer for Star Wars: Episode IX, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a new glimpse of the Millennium Falcon from the set right?

The iconic ship will once again be part of the new movie festivities when Episode IX finally does hit theaters, and MakingStarWars.net has gotten ahold of several photos showing the Millennium Falcon at the Black Park location.

The source that took the photos described a bit about how the studio is blocking off the area.

A first glimpse of the Millennium Falcon from Black Park Star Wars: Episode IX set? – Gallery //t.co/1JkzUgzhP7 pic.twitter.com/RRyXPwkktf — MakingStarWars.net’s Jason Ward (@MakingStarWars) August 22, 2018

“They are going to great lengths to fence off this part of the park and are starting to cover this fencing with the same green fabric sheets that they used on Red Cup (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and preceding Star Wars productions which hang on the Pinewood fence between the public path in Black Park and the star’s trailers,” the source said.

Similar forest and jungle sets have been rumored to be Pinewood Studios, so it seems there will at least be one part of the movie that deals heavily with a jungle location. You can check out the photos below.

Episode IX will be directed by J.J. Abrams and will feature the return of actors Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast of Episode IX are Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant, who will be joined by veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.

As for the role of Leia Organa, it will once again be played by Carrie Fisher, using previously unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

This will be Abrams second film in the Star Wars universe, as he previously directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and co-wrote the script for Episode IX with frequent collaborator Chris Terrio.

Star Wars: Episode IX will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, and Michelle Rejwan, and executive produced by Callum Greene and Jason McGatlin.

Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

