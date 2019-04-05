Save 20% on LEGO ‘Star Wars’ 20th Anniversary Sets

Today is turning out to be a big day for new LEGO set deals. Not only has Walmart discounted nearly all of the Avengers: Endgame sets, they’ve gone and extended the 20% sale to most of the 20th anniversary Star Wars LEGO sets as well. These were officially unveiled only four days ago, so this is a rare opportunity.

These sets celebrate the 20th anniversary of the partnership between Star Wars and LEGO, and include some of the most popular models from years past complete with a copy of the original minifigure, a commemorative 20th anniversary plate, and retro-style packaging. At the time of writing, the 75259 Snowspeeder, 75258 Anakin’s Podracer, and 75261 Clone Scout Walker have all been discounted. Only the 75262 Imperial Dropship, and 75243 Slave 1 (the crown jewel of the collection) are still listed at the regular price. The official description for each of the sets is available below.

75243 Slave I – 20th Anniversary Edition – 1,007 pieces, $119.99: Build Boba Fett’s personal Slave 1 starship and travel with him through the galaxy in search of fugitives! Grab the handle and fly him around. Pull the triggers to fire the spring-loaded shooters. Load Han Solo trapped in carbonite into the hold and deliver him to collect your payment. It’s another exciting day in the life of a bounty hunter!

75258 Anakin’s Podracer – 20th Anniversary Edition – 279 pieces, $23.99 (20% off): Speed to victory in Anakin’s Podracer! Sit young Anakin Skywalker in the cockpit and lower his goggles ready for the race. Then fire up the huge engines, grab the play handle and zoom through the canyons of Tatooine… or your living room! With Anakin at the controls, victory is yours!

75259 Snowspeeder – 20th Anniversary Edition – 309 pieces, $31.99 (20% off): Sound the alarm, Echo Base is under attack! Win the Battle of Hoth with Luke and Dak Ralter in their amazing Snowspeeder from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Speed over the ice and launch the spring-loaded shooters. Then fire the rear stud shooter and harpoon with string. On the ground, help the Rebel Trooper take aim and fire the gun tower stud shooter. Those Imperials must be defeated!

75261 Clone Scout Walker – 20th Anniversary Edition – 250 pieces, $23.99 (20% off): Protect the Wookiee warrior with the armored Clone Scout Walker! Sit the Kashyyyk Trooper in the seat of the armored AT-RT Walker and stride in battle. Turn and fire the stud shooter before the Dwarf Spider Droid destroys the trench with its own stud shooter. The Clone Army must win at all costs!

75262 Imperial Dropship – 20th Anniversary Edition – 125 pieces, $19.99: Deploy the troopers with the Imperial Dropship! Load them onto the platform and store their stud blasters for the flight. Then sit the Shadow Trooper in the cockpit, fire up the engines and blast off for another exciting battle against the Rebels!

