‘LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars’ Trailer Debuts

The LEGO Star Wars series of video games and TV specials have become massive hits with fans, thanks to their unique blend of humor, storytelling, and character design. An all-new series, LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars, will bring together your favorite characters from the galaxy far, far away, which just got its first trailer. Check out the trailer above before the series debuts online on Monday, October 29th.

Per press release, “LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars, a new animated adventure series that spans all Star Wars eras, will debut beginning Monday, October 29th on Disney XD YouTube and DisneyNOW. Comprised of eight shorts and four half-hour episodes, the series features LEGO versions of the fresh faces of the Star Wars galaxy alongside iconic heroes including Kylo Ren, R2-D2, Young Han, Chewie, Young Lando, BB-8, and General Leia.

“The first five shorts will roll out daily the week of Monday, October 29th – Friday, November 2nd, culminating in a compilation special highlighting three additional shorts on Saturday, November 10th at 11 a.m. ET on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. Following the debut of the shorts, four half-hour episodes will premiere Saturdays beginning November 17th – December 8th at 11 a.m. ET on Disney XD and DisneyNOW.

“LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars is a production of Wil Film, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm. Developed for television by Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, Penguins of Madagascar), they join Jill Wilfert and Erik Wilstrup as executive producers (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures).”

Lucky for Star Wars fans who enjoy family-friendly adventures, LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars isn’t the only animated series to enjoy, as Star Wars Resistance debuted earlier this month on Disney Channel.

In the series, “Resistance fighter Poe Dameron tasks young pilot Kazuda (Kaz) Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races…”

Star Wars Resistance features the voice talent of Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Jim Rash (Community).

Check out the premiere of LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars on Monday, October 29th.

