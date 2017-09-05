Loungefly ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Bags Are Coming Just In Time For The Holidays

Force Friday II caught all of us up on a wave of glorious new Star Wars merchandise, and Loungefly certainly didn’t sit this one out. They unveiled a whole new line of purses, backpacks and wallets inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, Porgs are well represented with a full body plush backpack and a coin bag. Other new characters like BB-9E and the Executioner Troopers got purses, backpacks and a wallet. There’s also a stylish Rebel Symbol Canto Purse with matching wallet, and Rey and Poe cosplay mini backpacks with their own matching wallets. A Finn cosplay mini backpack and wallet is also coming, but pictures have not been released thus far.

Still, the entire line is available to pre-order now with shipping slated for November. I’m thinking that any one of these bags would make a fantastic gift for the holidays. You can check out the entire collection in the gallery below, along with official descriptions for each of the main bags: