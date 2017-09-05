Loungefly ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Bags Are Coming Just In Time For The Holidays

Force Friday II caught all of us up on a wave of glorious new Star Wars merchandise, and Loungefly certainly didn’t sit this one out. They unveiled a whole new line of purses, backpacks and wallets inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.
Naturally, Porgs are well represented with a full body plush backpack and a coin bag. Other new characters like BB-9E and the Executioner Troopers got purses, backpacks and a wallet. There’s also a stylish Rebel Symbol Canto Purse with matching wallet, and Rey and Poe cosplay mini backpacks with their own matching wallets. A Finn cosplay mini backpack and wallet is also coming, but pictures have not been released thus far.
Still, the entire line is available to pre-order now with shipping slated for November. I’m thinking that any one of these bags would make a fantastic gift for the holidays. You can check out the entire collection in the gallery below, along with official descriptions for each of the main bags:
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rebel Symbol Canto Purse: Continue the epic journey as it unfolds in Star Wars: The Last Jedi! The design of this bag features a sleek black design and highlights the rebel symbol. This Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rebel Symbol Canto Purse is made of Saffiano faux leather, with a metal Rebel plaque and quilted detailing. It measures approximately 10-inches tall x 13-inches wide x 5 3/4-inches long and includes both a shorter strap and a longer, adjustable shoulder strap.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Porg Full Body Plush Backpack: Continue the epic journey as it unfolds in Star Wars: The Last Jedi! Carry around your very own plushy Porg, with your belongings tucked safely inside. This Star Wars: The Last Jedi Porg Full Body Plush Backpack is plushy with faux leather trims and adjustable nylon straps. It measures approximately 17-inches tall x 11 1/2-inches wide x 5 1/2-inches long.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Poe Dameron Mini Cosplay Backpack: Continue the epic journey as it unfolds in Star Wars: The Last Jedi! The design of this Mini Cosplay Backpack is inspired by Poe Dameron’s costume. This Star Wars: The Last Jedi Poe Dameron Mini Cosplay Backpack is made of faux leather with applique and debossed detailing. It measures approximately 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi BB-9E Droid Dome Purse: Continue the epic journey as it unfolds in Star Wars: The Last Jedi! The design of this dome purse is inspired by the black BB-9E droid. This Star Wars: The Last Jedi BB-9E Droid Dome Purse is made of patent faux leather with printed and embossed detailing. It measures approximately 8-inches tall x 9 1/2-inches wide x 5-inches long.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Executioner Crossbody Purse: Continue the epic journey as it unfolds in Star Wars: The Last Jedi! The design of this crossbody purse is inspired by the Executioner trooper. This Star Wars: The Last Jedi Executioner Crossbody Purse is made of Saffiano faux leather, with applique and debossed detailing. It measures approximately 10-inches tall x 11 1/2-inches wide x 3-inches long, and includes both a shorter strap and a longer, adjustable shoulder strap.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey Mini Cosplay Backpack: Continue the epic journey as it unfolds in Star Wars: The Last Jedi! The design of this Mini Cosplay Backpack is inspired by Rey’s costume. This Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey Mini Cosplay Backpack is made of faux leather with applique and debossed detailing. It measures approximately 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Executioner Dome Purse: Continue the epic journey as it unfolds in Star Wars: The Last Jedi! The design of this dome purse is inspired by the Executioner trooper. This Star Wars: The Last Jedi Executioner Dome Purse is made of patent faux leather with printed and embossed detailing. It measures approximately 8-inches tall x 9 1/2-inches wide x 5-inches long.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi BB-9E Droid Nylon Backpack: Continue the epic journey as it unfolds in Star Wars: The Last Jedi! The design of this printed nylon backpack is inspired by BB-9E, the black droid opposite BB-8! This Star Wars: The Last Jedi BB-9E Droid Nylon Backpack measures approximately 17 1/2-inches tall x 11 1/2-inches wide x 5-inches long.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Finn Mini Cosplay Backpack: Continue the epic journey as it unfolds in Star Wars: The Last Jedi! The design of this Mini Cosplay Backpack is inspired by Finn’s costume. This Star Wars: The Last Jedi Finn Mini Cosplay Backpack is made of faux leather with applique and debossed detailing. It measures approximately 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long.