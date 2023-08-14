Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Child First Look Revealed

Din Djarin and Grogu have never been as adorable as they appear in The Mandalorian and Child, a new Star Wars book from cartoonist Jeffrey Brown, who previously created the similarly styled Star Wars books Darth Vader and Son and Vader's Little Princess. The Mandalorian and Child takes the story of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and reimagines it with Brown's distinct style and wit. Lucasfilm Publishing (via StarWars.com) has released a first look at the cover of The Mandalorian and Child, as well as some of Brown's interior art pages featuring such memorable characters from The Mandalorian as IG-11, Kuill, Ahsoka Tano (who Star Wars fans will be seeing much more of soon), and even the baby Rancor from The Book of Boba Fett.

"Years before the Mandalorian series premiered, someone asked me to draw Yoda as a baby, so I just drew him in a diaper. I had no idea that someday I'd get to watch a show with 'Baby Yoda' -- but I've enjoyed seeing Grogu become so much more than that," Brown told StarWars.com when The Mandalorian and Child was first announced. "Getting to construct my own take on Mando and Grogu is refreshingly fun, and the way their relationship mixes friendship and family is the kind of heartwarming feels I love to put in my work. Especially when it comes to drawing IG droids, stormtroopers, rancors, and Boba Fett, of course!"

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Jeffrey Brown back into a galaxy far, far away," added Michael Siglain, Lucasfilm Publishing's creative director. "Like with Vader and Son and all of his subsequent and adorable titles, Jeffrey brings his signature style and smart sense of humor to the world of The Mandalorian, and the result is both heartfelt and hilarious. Fans of the show and fans of Jeffrey's earlier books are in for a real treat!"

Take a look at the preview pages below. The Mandalorian and Child goes on sale on November 7th and is available to pre-order now.