The Mandalorian: Bootleg Baby Yoda Plush Is So Terrifying It Looks Like Dobby

The Mandalorian's second season saw Baby Yoda finally being picked up by a certain familiar Jedi, and while the latest installments of the popular Disney+ series have come to a close, that hasn't stopped Baby Yoda from being in the forefront of pop culture with one bootleg plush making the rounds thanks to its familiar look of the house-elf from the Harry Potter series, Dobby! With anything Baby Yoda related being a hot ticket item this holiday season, this latest plushie proves just how far folks are willing to go to get their own version of Grogu for their loved ones!

Dobby the House Elf was a beloved character in the Harry Potter franchise, eventually giving his life to help save Harry Potter and his friends from the forces of Voldemort. Being granted his freedom thanks in part to a clever scheme put into place by the titular hero of the franchise, Dobby put good use to his newfound liberty by helping others and finally breaking away from the Malfoy family that had treated him more like a slave than a member of their family. With this bootleg plushie, we see just what a fusion between Grogu and Dobby would look like and it is disturbing to say the least!

Twitter User Fausto shared this bizarre Baby Yoda plushie that they apparently scored off the online marketplace known as Wish, looking far more like the House Elf from JK Rowling's series than the tiny Grogu that has become so popular thanks to the Mandalorian series on Disney+:

SMH never ordering from wish again pic.twitter.com/0U8e2jmOdy — Fausto (@_ft69) December 24, 2020

Not only has a third season of The Mandalorian been confirmed, but the series has opened up the floodgates when it comes to the world of Star Wars on television, with series such as The Book of Boba Fett, The Acolyte, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, and more. Though the future of Baby Yoda is up in the air thanks to being taken by Luke Skywalker to train in the ways of the force during the season two finale of the Mandalorian, we definitely would expect to see more of Grogu in the future thanks to the sheer love that audience have for "Baby Yoda"!

What do you think of this terrifying fusion between Baby Yoda and Dobby?