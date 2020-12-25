Baby Yoda Rocking Out With The Mandalorian Director Robert Rodriguez Goes Viral

✖

Star Wars fans had a lot of fun watching The Mandalorian season 2 this fall - but it looks like the creative team behind the show might've just had a bit more fun making it. A new video is going viral just in time for Christmas: in it we see director Robert Rodriguez on set for his milestone Boba Fett episode of The Mandalorian season 2. In between takes, Rodriguez takes some time to rock out on his guitar - with Baby Yoda (i.e., the Grogu puppet) rocking out alongside him. It's the kind of heart-warming thing that every Star Wars fan can take as a gift this Christmas!

Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020

This video makes us feel a bittersweet feeling, given where The Mandalorian season 2 left things. Grogu finally made rendezvous with a Jedi (Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker), and said goodbye to his surrogate dad Din Djarin. It's now up in the air whether or not Baby Yoda will be showing up in The Mandalorian season 3 - meaning cute moments like the one above may be few and far between.

Robert Rodriguez directed The Mandalorian Chapter 14: "The Tragedy". In the episode, Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda follow the advice of Ahsoka Tano and travel to the planet Tython and the Jedi Temple there. While Grogu communes with the Force on a Jedi Seeing Rock, Boba Fett (played by Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison) finally shows up to make contact with Mando. Boba Fett wanted his armor back, and Din Djarin had it, after taking it back from Tatooine marshall Cobb Vance. Boba Fett also returned with a surprise ally: Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), whose life Boba saved, after her run-in with Mando.

Boba Fett and Fenenc joined forces with Mando to take on Moff Gideon and save Grogu. In the process, Star Wars fans got to finally see why the iconic character was such a badass legend of the Star Wars universe - and Robert Rodriguez was a major reason why Boba Fett is once again a trending icon. Now the future looks great for Boba Fett, as he and Fennec will star in their own spinoff event series, The Book of Boba Fett in 2021.