Mark Hamill Shares Touching Post Remembering Carrie Fisher

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Carrie Fisher’s death, and her Star Wars co-star and off-screen friend Mark Hamill is paying tribute.

Hamill posted a collage of three images to his Instagram account. One is drawing of Fisher and her dog, Gary, made to look like the Virgin Mary. Another is from a photoshoot of the actors from back during the original Star Wars trilogy era. The final one is from the Vanity Fair photo shoot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No one’s ever really gone…#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever,” Hamill wrote. Take a look below.

Hamill and Fisher famously played the Skywalker twins, Luke and Leia, in the original Star Wars trilogy. They both their respective roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and shared the screen for the last time in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Fisher’s final performance.

Fisher, who was 60, died from sudden cardiac arrest on December 27, 2017, after suffering a medical emergency during a transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently has an 83.28 ComicBook.com Composite Score. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also has a 4.06 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating. Let us know what you thought of Star Wars: The Last Jedi by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.