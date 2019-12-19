Mark Hamill Celebrates Star Wars’ 42nd Anniversary

May 25th marks 42 years since the original Star Wars was released in theaters, and fans and stars of the franchise are honoring the movie's anniversary with various social media posts. Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker, celebrated the date by using his daily Star Wars May posts. The actor decided earlier this month that he would continue the "May the Fourth" tradition by posting something for each day of May, and today's was extra special.

May The 25th 1977 Be The Day That Changed My Life Forevermore — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 25, 2019

"May The 25th 1977 Be The Day That Changed My Life Forevermore," Hamill wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, thanking Hamill for his hard work in the franchise and sharing their own love for the famous films.

"Thank you for being the legendary character. MTFBWY," @GeneralMatt8 wrote.

"May the 25th be the day where your galactic awesomeness reach the universe," @Claudia__83 added. "The day you became a Jedi and #LukeSkywalker my heart was immediately seared when I looked at you and at that fantastic Space Opera that changed my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

"I wasn't born yet ... but it shaped much of my life and imagination, too," @OceanGirl790 replied.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see his return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While Hamill's role in the new movie hasn't been announced, many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.