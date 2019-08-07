Mark Hamill Has Hilarious Response to Warrant Issued for Real-Life “Luke Sky Walker”

Luke Sky Walker is wanted by the police again! Yes, you read that correctly. A 22-year-old Tennessee man with a name almost identical to the hero of Star Wars is currently wanted for property theft chargers. According to WKYC, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Sky Walker for property theft of over $1,000. Of course, news like this can’t circulate the Internet without catching the eye of Mark Hamill. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films took to Twitter to joke about the news.

The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see.

#LarcenousLuke #TheSheriffStrikesBack https://t.co/meVuvH4fPu — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 7, 2019

“The sequel that nobody asked for & no one wants to see. #LarcenousLuke #TheSheriffStrikesBack,” Hamill wrote.

Believe it or not, this is not the first time Sky Walker has been arrested or even the first time Hamill has commented on it. Back in December, Sky Walker was apprehended by police for violating his probation. To make matters even more entertaining, he was on probation for stealing 46 road signs.

The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place. #MisbegottenMoniker #AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper https://t.co/mj3GknabQQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 2, 2018

Many people commented on Hamill’s most recent post:

“Be careful Disney might option it,” @BayAreaWolf_ joked.

“May the police force be with you?,” @NickBruzon added.

“What’s next? Send a bounty hunter after him?,” @threksjshanelle suggested.

While this Luke Sky Walker may be behind bars soon, the Star Wars hero can soon be seen again in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect Hamill’s return. Recently, he confirmed that he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.