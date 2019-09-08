Mark Hamill Has Opinions About a Luke Skywalker Bust on Display at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Mark Hamill, the legendary actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, paid a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge when it opened in California earlier this summer. Since then, he occasionally shares photos from his trip to the attraction. Previously, Hamill gave his review of the park’s blue milk, and now he’s sharing his opinion on a bust of his face. Hamill doesn’t think the statue looks like him and wants to know what other people think.

Saw this bust on display at #GalaxysEdge at #Disneyland. I know it’s supposed to be me, but I think it looks more like Oliver Reed. Who do you think it resembles, besides me?#LovableLugWithAHuggableMug pic.twitter.com/NroT21l6V0 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 8, 2019

“Saw this bust on display at #GalaxysEdge at #Disneyland. I know it’s supposed to be me, but I think it looks more like Oliver Reed. Who do you think it resembles, besides me? #LovableLugWithAHuggableMug,” Hamill wrote.

Many people chimed in with their own answers:

“Bit of Orson Welles in there,” @Gid_Rhys suggested.

“The Gorton’s Fisherman?,” @RogerCraigSmith wondered.

“Peter Dinklage,” @BookofJonah added.

“Rip Torn,” @Lord_oFtheRingZ wrote.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.