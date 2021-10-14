Mark Hamill Reveals His Favorite Star Wars Meme

Mark Hamill continues to be a joy on Twitter, sharing lots of opinions, stories, jokes, and more about Star Wars. Recently, we’ve seen the actor joke about some Luke Skywalker merchandise, defended the prequel trilogy, and shared some insights into his appearance on The Mandalorian. Occasionally, Hamill answers questions on Twitter, which recently led to him revealing one of his favorite Star Wars memes.

“What’s your favorite star wars meme?,” @lightsabrqueen tweeted last month. Hamill replied this week, writing, “Too many to choose just one favorite, but this is pretty darn good.” The actor used the Lisa Simpson presentation meme to perfectly explain why folks shouldn’t care about other people’s Star Wars opinions. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/1448007464926912512?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Twitter is not the only social media site that Hamill is good at. The actor recently joined TikTik after calling out a fake account. Hamill’s first video featured his dog, Mable, and it was an instant success. The post got over 5 million views and Hamill now has 2.2 million followers. You can follow him on the social media app here.

Hamill was recently in Serbia filming his upcoming movie The Machine, which he’ll be starring in alongside comedian Bert Kreischer. The film is set to be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father, played by Hamill, kidnapped.

As for Star Wars, there’s lots to look forward to from the franchise. Next up is The Book of Boba Fett, which is expected to premiere on Disney+ in December. The show is set to star Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Wen, and she commented on the differences between The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Here’s how Disney+ describes The Book of Boba Fett in a press release: “The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Thanks for always making us laugh, Mark Hamill!