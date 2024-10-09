New Star Wars Funko Pops: Ahsoka, Anakin, Sabine, and Ezra

Star Wars: Ahsoka Funko Pops

Funko is back with a new round of Star Wars Pop figures inspired by the Ahsoka series on Disney+, and they’re pretty fantastic. The lineup includes Ahsoka, Anakin Skywalker, Ezra Bridger, and Sabine Wren, and you can get your pre-orders in now here at Entertainment Earth ($7.95 flat rate shipping, free on orders $99+) and here on Amazon. Direct links are available via the list below, and you can check out all of this week’s new Funko Pop releases right here.

Is Star Wars: Ahsoka getting a second season?

Lucasfilm is moving ahead with Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, along with a featured movie titled The Mandalorian & Grogu from director Jon Favreau. Part of the announcement of The Mandalorian & Grogu was that Ahsoka Season 2 was in active development, though it appears that production won’t start until The Mandalorian & Grogu wraps filming. That would likely push a release date out to 2026. The Disney announcement stated, “The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, among those in the works.”

“Because I’ve been writing [Ahsoka Season 2], things have clicked and I have a much better idea about where things are going to go,” Filoni explained to the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this year. “I will say, I have an opening I really like quite a bit, I’m very excited about it for that picture. I’m excited about the potential of just doing it … Right now, my focus is clearly on [Ahsoka] as well as the rest of the galaxy and how it’s spinning.”

In April, ComicBook asked Dawson if she had any Ahsoka updates to share:

“Nope,” Dawson replied when asked if she’s read anything from Ahsoka Season 2. “Hugely so,” she said about being excited to continue the series. “I mean, it’s a big deal. It’s huge. I love everyone. It’s an incredible cast. It’s a great group of people and we get more Ahsoka, we get more Sabine. We get more of these characters in a way that – and as much as we’ve watched all of the previous shows and everything – it’s new storytelling, which is just insane to me. So I hope there’s new costumes and I want to know what’s going on.”