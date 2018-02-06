Save Up to 45% on Nixon ‘Star Wars’ Watches for Valentine’s Day

What Star Wars fan wouldn’t be blown away when they open up a Nixon watch box on Valentine’s Day? Their luxury watches can be pricey, but if you or a loved one has ever wished for one of the watches from their Star Wars line, now would be the time to pull the trigger. ThinkGeek has slashed the price of their entire lineup of Nixon Star Wars watches by as much as 45%!

Among the watches available you’ll find everything from the relatively affordable Rey Kensington Exclusive, priced at $99.99 (down from $124.99) to the Nixon 51-30 Automatic Kylo Black, which is currently listed at $1399.99 (down from $2499.99). You can shop the entire lineup of watches right here, and/or check out some of our favorites listed below. Keep in mind that today – February 6th – is the last day for free standard shipping before Valentine’s Day.

• Nixon Sentry SS SW Watch – Millennium Falcon Gunmetal Limited Reissue: 20% off

• Nixon The 51-30 GMT Watch – Han Solo: 40% off

• Nixon The Unit Boba Fett – Limited Reissue: 13% off

• Nixon Master Yoda Time Teller Watch: 20% off

• Nixon General Leia Organa Crew Watch: 43% off

Of course, ThinkGeek has more than just deals on Nixon watches for Valentine’s Day. You can take a peek at all of the items in ThinGeek’s huge Valentine’s Day sale right here. Again, today is the last day for free standard shipping (on items over $75), so take advantage while you can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.