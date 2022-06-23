Obi-Wan Finale Delivers Iconic Line That Has Star Wars Fans Freaking Out

The finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi hit Disney+ today and fans are freaking out about so many of the episode's big moments. From Obi-Wan's (Ewan McGregor) big showdown with Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) to a very exciting cameo, some fans are calling Obi-Wan Kenobi the best Disney-made Star Wars. As if all that wasn't enough, there is another fun callback that has fans excited. Warning: Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part VI" spoilers ahead... When Obi-Wan returns to Tatooine at the end of the episode, he goes to visit Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) once again. Obi-Wan admits that Owen was right and that Luke should just be a child rather than being trained in the ways of the Jedi. Before he sets off, Owen lets Obi-Wan meet Luke, and the Jedi drops his iconic line, "Hello there."

Of course, "Hello there" is the first line said by Obi-Wan (Alex Guinness) in the original Star Wars. In Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, McGregor repeated the line, and it's become a big fan-favorite moment over the years. It has also been turned into a pretty popular meme. Needless to say, fans really freaked out when McGregor said it at the end of the episode.

As for whether or not there will be more Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently shared that it was a possibility.

"But I think if there's huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we'll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us," Kennedy said. "And if we feel like, 'OK, there's a real reason to do this; it's answering the why then,' then we'll do it. But we'll see."

You can check out some of the fun tweets reacting to "Hello there" in the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale below...