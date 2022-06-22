Star Wars Fans Are Freaking Out About Vader's Big Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Moment

The series finale of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted on Wednesday, taking the larger narrative of the Star Wars galaxy to some pretty surprising heights. The six-part miniseries has been praised for a wide array of reasons, including the heavily-teased rematch between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). That all culminated in a pretty epic way in the final episode — with a moment that the series' fandom is still buzzing about. Spoilers for Episode 6 of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode culminates in a second duel between Obi-Wan and Vader, in which the duo directly confront their troubled past and Obi-Wan's sense of guilt about Anakin's return to the Dark Side. At one point, this leads to Obi-Wan's lightsaber breaking apart part of the Darth Vader mask, allowing him to see the heavily-scarred face of the man underneath. Anakin then begins speaking in a mix between his own voice and the artificial voice from the Vader helmet, and assures Obi-Wan that his undoing was because of his own actions.

The story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series will also star Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who reprise their Revenge of the Sith roles as Owen and Beru Lars.

The moment is epic and emotional, and quickly put members of the Star Wars community through a lot of emotions. Following the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi's finale, fans have taken to social media to react to the scene, and here are just a few of those reactions.