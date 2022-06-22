Star Wars Fans Are Freaking Out About Vader's Big Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Moment
The series finale of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted on Wednesday, taking the larger narrative of the Star Wars galaxy to some pretty surprising heights. The six-part miniseries has been praised for a wide array of reasons, including the heavily-teased rematch between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). That all culminated in a pretty epic way in the final episode — with a moment that the series' fandom is still buzzing about. Spoilers for Episode 6 of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi below! Only look if you want to know!
The episode culminates in a second duel between Obi-Wan and Vader, in which the duo directly confront their troubled past and Obi-Wan's sense of guilt about Anakin's return to the Dark Side. At one point, this leads to Obi-Wan's lightsaber breaking apart part of the Darth Vader mask, allowing him to see the heavily-scarred face of the man underneath. Anakin then begins speaking in a mix between his own voice and the artificial voice from the Vader helmet, and assures Obi-Wan that his undoing was because of his own actions.
The story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series will also star Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who reprise their Revenge of the Sith roles as Owen and Beru Lars.
The moment is epic and emotional, and quickly put members of the Star Wars community through a lot of emotions. Following the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi's finale, fans have taken to social media to react to the scene, and here are just a few of those reactions.
Pain
the pain in obi-wan's eyes after he looks into vader's eyes yeah I'm not ok at all
the pain in obi-wan‘s eyes after he looks into vader’s eyes yeah I‘m not ok at all pic.twitter.com/3nnbPLW87E
Hurt
Just hearing Anakin's voice combined with Vader's just hurt man…
Just hearing Anakin’s voice combined with Vader’s just hurt man… pic.twitter.com/0XRJ6j3IMN
Parallels
#kenobi spoilers
“you didn’t kill anakin skywalker. i did.” to ben telling luke about vader, “he betrayed and murdered your father.”
i am emotionally unwell pic.twitter.com/subh1RwY3Q— mel ❀ (@sithbrinas) June 22, 2022
Oh My God
vader's voice switching between his and haydens... oh my god
vader's voice switching between his and haydens... oh my god
Poetry
#ObiWanKenobi spoilers
Obi-Wan broke the right side of Vader's mask and Ahsoka broke the left side of his mask
But only Luke was able to fully unmask Vader and bring back Anakin ☹️ pic.twitter.com/0icaJPBixT— Lalo 🛡 KENOBIIIIIIII (@clonehumor) June 22, 2022
Terrified
HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN PUT ON ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMANCES I HAVE EVER SEEN IN STAR WARS. I WAS GENUINELY TERRIFIED ON VADER HERE.
HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN PUT ON ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMANCES I HAVE EVER SEEN IN STAR WARS. I WAS GENUINELY TERRIFIED ON VADER HERE. pic.twitter.com/BI57ul2JkM
Hurts So Badly
kenobi spoilers #obiwankenobi— gab (@JEDIREXS) June 22, 2022
the two people vader loved seeing him behind that mask knowing he truly is gone hurts me so badly pic.twitter.com/T4mbpyzD8g
Never Recovering
cw // #ObiWanKenobi SPOILERS 🚨— Lauren 🌙 KENOBI ERA (@nottheanakinway) June 22, 2022
HIS EYES WERE ANAKIN’S COLOR AND THEN TURNED SITH YELLOW WHEN HE SAID HE KILLED ANAKIN. VADER WAS SICK FOR THIS. TAUNTING OBI-WAN THAT WAY. I AM NEVER RECOVERING FROM THIS. pic.twitter.com/DJWJd4Vase
Coolest
finally seeing the real Anakin Skywalker under the Darth Vader mask is honestly the coolest thing in Star Wars pic.twitter.com/B9khzIJFN5— Nate P (@NatePMMA) June 22, 2022
Heartbreaking
//#Kenobi spoilers
"i'm not your failure" being mostly in anakin's voice is just...
anakin is in there and he needs obi-wan to know this isn't his fault but vader had to twist the knife pic.twitter.com/iEnZWBz9Ro— 🐝sar | even stars burn out🌙 (@acrossthestrs) June 22, 2022