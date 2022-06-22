Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Draws Praise as "Best Disney Star Wars Ever"
The final episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived on Disney+ and not only did it deliver on a few promises made along the way, but also has drawn near universal acclaim from fans. As of this writing the series is sitting at an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes but if you took a gander at the reactions on Twitter you'd think everyone loved it, especially as many fans are calling it the best Star Wars media produced by The Walt Disney Company ever. You can find the reactions below, and let us know in the comments what you thought of the series!
When first announced, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi was revealed to be a limited series, consisting of just the six episodes that have now premiered. In the time since then however, the cast and crew have been open about hoping for even more of the show. Star Ewan McGregor recently told British GQ of an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2: "I really hope we do another [season]. If I could do one of these every now and again — I'd just be happy about it." Plus, In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy revealed an Obi-Wan Season 2 is "certainly something we talk about."
All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.
Best Disney Star Wars content ever
Best Disney Star Wars content ever.. including Clone Wars Season 7..
I already miss this beautiful Show..— Skywalker (@SkywalkerNY) June 22, 2022
Please give us Season 2..
The best star wars spin-off ever!
Obi-Wan Kenobi was the best star wars spin-off ever! I never cried so much on a final episode, maybe it's the nostalgia, but the finale is the perfect end for the series. But now I want to see more! Overall all I can say is...Hello There. ❤️😭😍👏#ObiWan— DoctorBexWolfie🇺🇦 (@BexWolfie) June 22, 2022
It's what Star Wars deserved
Just watched the finale of Obiwan Kenobi. Wow. Just wow. It's what Star Wars deserved and needed after the prequels. Fills up the gap between them and A New Hope perfectly, and is the best Star Wars story I've ever seen. Wow! #ObiWaKenobi @obiwankenobi @starwars— Steve. (@Steve_Horwood) June 22, 2022
The best piece of Star Wars i've ever seen
Well @obiwankenobi VI was the best piece of Star Wars i’ve ever seen. What a way to wrap it up.— peter – 🇺🇦 (@Pedur) June 22, 2022
Best Star Wars media I've seen to date
Amelia and I just finished @obiwankenobi ! What a GREAT show, best Star Wars media I've seen to date! (Clone Wars Season 6-7 is close tho) pic.twitter.com/Jph0yIzHdI— Tehturkey (@Tehturkey) June 22, 2022
Possibly the best ever
Amazing. The finale of @obiwankenobi is simply top top notch. Possibly the best ever from @starwars ? @StarWarsSession— Richard Burgess (@Cover4Caravans) June 22, 2022
Absolutely brilliant
@obiwankenobi is by far the best star wars series. Absolutely brilliant and what an ending. Cant wait now for the follow up. Incredible ❤— Ross Kane (@RossKane85) June 22, 2022
HANDS DOWN the best Disney+ show
Finished @obiwankenobi and it was HANDS DOWN the best Disney plus show of any genre. Need a season 2🙏🏻🙏🏻— Alex spoor (@spoor_alex) June 22, 2022
My favorite show
Obi-Wan Kenobi is the best show and my favorite show I've ever watched!#ObiWan— Ben Kallet (@benjaminkallet) June 22, 2022
Wow.
Obi-Wan Kenobi is probably the best thing Disney has brought out in the Star Wars universe.
Holy shit.— SalchiPípe (@WNDRLST_Pipe) June 22, 2022
Wow.