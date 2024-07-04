One Star Wars Actor Has Disappointing Update About Joining The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is confirmed to have a fourth season on Disney+, but that’s not the only place fans will be able to watch the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. It was previously announced that The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau will be directing a new feature film titled Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is confirmed for a 2026 release date. Not much is known about the project, but there have been some big casting rumors and a few teases since the film was announced. It’s unclear which characters from The Mandalorian will be popping up in the new film, and one star from the show recently revealed she hasn’t been approached by Lucasfilm about the project.

Emily Swallow (The Armorer) recently spoke with Screen Rant and was asked if she has heard anything about joining The Mandalorian and Grogu. “No,” Swallow shared. When the interviewer added that they hope Swallow gets a call to join the project soon, she replied, “I hope so, too.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Emily Swallow Talks ADR in Star Wars:

Emily Swallow as The Armorer in The Book of Boba Fett.

In a recent appearance at MCM London (via Popverse), Swallow recalled how many ADR lines changed from what was originally filmed in her The Book of Boba Fett scenes. While Swallow didn’t share exactly what had changed, she explained how wearing the Mandalorian helmets caused some difficulties, but ultimately allowed the filmmakers to alter lines easier.

“We need that connection in the scenes. It wouldn’t play the same,” Swallow recalled of not being able to hear fellow actors. “You can’t see our lips move — it wouldn’t play the same if we were sort of guessing what the other one was saying. It wouldn’t have the right energy. There is still a timing to it. There’s still a connection to it.”

“My episode of The Book of Boba Fett, I spend three or four hours in an ADR session — which, if you don’t know, stands for Additional Dialogue Recording, and it’s when you have to record stuff after you’ve already shot it — because they changed so many of the lines. Which you can do when you can’t see somebody’s mouth open,” she added.

Stay tuned for more updates about Star Wars. Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu is scheduled to be released in 2026. In the meantime, you can watch new episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+ every Tuesday.