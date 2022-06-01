Peacemaker Fan Creates Epic Vigilante and The Mandalorian Mashup Cosplay

Star Wars Celebration took place in Anaheim, California over the weekend and saw fans celebrating the franchise in various ways. There were lots of amazing cosplays on display during the con, and some were especially creative. There were many Mandalorian looks that were mashed up with other franchises, including a fun one that paid tribute to Peacemaker. At the beginning of the year, Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max and continued the story of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The series followed John Cena’s character as he joined a new team that included Vigilante (Freddie Stroma). At Celebration, one creative fan made an epic Mando/Vigilante crossover costume…

“There’s no wrong time…to celebrate Star Wars @JamesGunn #SWCA22 #StarWarsCelebration,” @_bdazzler_ shared. You can check out the cosplay photos in the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/_bdazzler_/status/1530777170271797248?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

During a recent chat with Collider, Stroma spoke about his character’s onscreen bromance with Peacemaker.

“To me, it’s like [Peacemaker]’s the older brother that he looks up to, and he loves that bromance, and he loves being able to be… He wants to be a superhero, and he wants to have someone to go on that journey with. There’s bromance, but one way. Peacemaker has moments where he does like Vigilante. But he definitely has to put up with him for the majority of the show. It’s very one-sided,” Stroma explained.

Peacemaker has been renewed for a second season, but it might be a little while before the next season goes into production. The first season was a big hit among critics and fans alike. Currently, the series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which makes it the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

As for The Mandalorian, the show’s upcoming third season was showcased at a panel during Star Wars Celebration. The event featured a surprise appearance from Pedro Pascal who teased what’s to come.

“The hardest part is all of the creative ways journalists find to try and trick you, but I’ve gotten really good at it,” the actor shared. “The easiest part of it is that I don’t want anything to spoil anybody. I really, really don’t. I’m a big mouth and I don’t really keep any secrets. I want everything to be a surprise, and there are surprises coming in Season Three.”

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+, and the first season of Peacemaker is available to watch on HBO Max.