Snoop Dogg Cosplays as Star Wars’ Mandalorian in New Music Video

The worlds of hip hop and Star Wars have finally collided, all thanks to Snoop Dogg. The prolific artist has released a new music video for “Big Subwoofer” featuring Mount Rushmore, an all-star group consisting of himself and Too $hort, E-40 and Ice Cube. The foursome leans into a Star Wars theme for the video as they soar through the stars in a cruiser pimped out with dual subwoofers on its side. They also find themselves surrounded by alien dancers right out of Jabba the Hutt’s cantina. While Too $hort, E-40 and Ice Cube are dressed in regular everyday attire, Snoop Dogg goes the extra mile by donning the Mandalorian’s Beskar armor.

After E-40 kicks things off, the Snoop Dogg Mandalorian takes center stage to deliver his rhymes, with a flannel-shirt wearing alien dancing beside him. Unlike Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, Snoop’s Star Wars cosplay chooses to hold his helmet instead of keeping his face covered in the true Mandalorian fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Snoop Dogg does have a family connection to the Disney+ original series. His cousin, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado), debuted in Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves. Banks’ character is a Mandalorian and ally to Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze, who made the transition from an animated character on Star Wars: The Clone Wars to live-action in The Mandalorian‘s sophomore season.

Unfortunately, Banks revealed she won’t be appearing on Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which is reportedly underway. “First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I’m not on the next season,” Banks told Bleacher Report. “But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet.”

She continued: “It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn’t expecting, but now I’m in this whole new Hollywood world and it’s going amazingly. I’m so excited for the fans, and I can’t wait for my fans to see what’s next.”

Sasha Banks can next be seen in a triple-threat match at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where she faces Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Snoop Dogg’s “Big Subwoofer” will be a part of Snoop Dogg Presents the Alogrithm, an upcoming Def Jam project

What do you think of Snoop Dogg’s Mandalorian outfit and music video? Let the comments section know your thoughts below.