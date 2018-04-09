‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer Confirms Chewbacca’s Age

After witnessing the close friendship between Han Solo and Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy, fans had countless questions about the duo and how they came to be such good partners. Additionally, Chewie’s otherworldly appearance inspired mysteries surrounding the Wookiee species, which the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story could potentially answer. One detail that the film’s latest trailer confirmed is that Chewbacca was more than 200 years old in the original trilogy.

At one point in the latest trailer, Han Solo replies to Chewbacca with surprise at the reveal that he is 190 years old, only to add, “You look great!” Star Wars novel publisher Del Ray Books established that the events of Solo take place roughly 12-13 years before A New Hope, which would make the Wookiee 202 or 203 years old in that film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Wookieepedia, the species can live to be nearly 400 years old, with Solo confirming that Chewbacca had already lived a full life and had more lifetimes of adventures before him. This also confirms many theories that suggested the Wookiee’s age, leaving audiences with a much more specific number.

While Chewbacca has a long life full of exciting adventures, actor Peter Mayhew had to retire from the role as the Wookiee due to the physical requirements of the character in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and Solo. Joonas Suotamo has taken over the role, but not without guidance from the character’s originator.

“We had a week’s worth of Wookiee boot camp where we went over all of these movements,” Suotamo shared with The Star Wars Show. “We went over how Chewbacca moves and what’s his outlook on life and best childhood memories.”

Suotamo started as Mayhew’s double in The Force Awakens, but with Mayhew being in his 70s, the actor handed over the responsibilities permanently.

“It was really helpful for me to learn from his perspective what it was and he was so good about it,” Suotamo shared of the collaboration. “I never met a more gracious man to give me this gift.”

What Solo will teach audiences is still anyone’s guess, as fans patiently wait to see how the iconic partnership started in the upcoming film.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

Are you hoping to learn more details about Chewbacca in the upcoming film? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, Star Wars]