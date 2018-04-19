‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Is Not an Origin Tale

Ever since it was first announced, the upcoming Han Solo spinoff movie has been widely considered by fans to be an origin story for the beloved character.

But the writers of Solo: A Star Wars Story iterated that it’s not. While speaking on The Star Wars Show, father-son writing duo Lawrence and Jon Kasdan said they didn’t set out to tell a story of how Han became Han.

“What we had was a character that we loved who is enormous fun,” said Jon. “It wasn’t like we ever approached it like, okay we’re going to fill in the backstory or the origin story of Han Solo. We had Han Solo and we were going to make a great crime movie around him. What we started with in A New Hope was a very cynical guy and it allowed for a character arc that naturally lent itself to this movie. Which is, how do you become a cynical guy?”

Lawrence, who helped write the screenplays for The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens, was already involved with making a Han Solo movie since before Disney purchased Lucasfilm. Having written the character’s on screen appearances the most, he has become an expert on Han’s definitive voice.

“Han was always my favorite character. I loved him in A New Hope,” said Lawrence. “I had enormous fun writing him for the next two. When he was on screen, I was involved. So I didn’t approach it so much as what don’t we know. But he was living person in my life and like any living person, you wonder about what was their youth was like, how did they get to be like the person that I met much later.”

While the movie might mostly be referred to as a young Han Solo movie among fans, the trailers have made it seem like something else entirely.

Instead, Solo: A Star Wars Story is looking like a sci-fi heist movie set in the galaxy far, far away, featuring some of the most beloved characters in the franchise. Seeing Han, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian come together and explore the criminal underbelly of the saga should be something that every Star Wars fan gets excited to see.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

Are you excited to see this take on Han Solo? Let us know how you feel in the comment section.