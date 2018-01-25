‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer Coming Soon? IMAX Version Completed

There have been tons of rumors swirling around about the first trailer for the Han Solo spinoff movie.

But now it seems like it really is on its way, four months before Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters, after the IMAX cut of the trailer went through digital media remastering.

The new rumor comes from editor Vahn Gharakhani, who also revealed the IMAX trailer completion for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which preceded the official release of the trailer during Monday Night Football in October 2017.

With the only big date guaranteed millions of eyeballs over a week away, it’s a safe bet we could see the trailer at the Super Bowl.

Fans only just got their first reveal of the characters by way of some leaked promotional material, showing Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. An upcoming wave of LEGO sets were also leaked, showing a new take on the Millennium Falcon and teasing that an undercover heist of the Empire might play into the plot.

But official details have barely come to light, with Disney unveiling the film’s official synopsis last week. The movie’s runtime might have also been revealed, though it’s unconfirmed.

It’s very unusual for details to be kept under wrap so close to a film’s release, especially for highly anticipated and big budget franchises like Star Wars. But the story of Solo: A Star Wars Story’s production has been unusual from the onset.

Fans wondered why Han Solo was getting his own spinoff movie, and while it seemed obvious they were slightly disappointed to learn the role was being recast from Harrison Ford to accommodate the younger version of the character. Since then, controversy has plagued the production.

Original directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were fired with just three weeks left of principal photography, and it’s rumored that replacement director Ron Howard reshot almost all of the film.

Though production wrapped months ago, Disney and Lucasfilm have kept many of the movie’s important details a secret. Hopefully they make a big reveal sooner rather than later.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.