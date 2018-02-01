Twitter Account Lets You Know If ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer Is Out Yet. It’s Not!

In the event that searching for news on the internet proves to be too difficult, one Twitter user has taken the task upon themselves to post daily updates to alert its followers whether or not the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story has debuted. The account, which started two weeks ago, had merely posted “No” for a series of days, yet has recently switched things up by posting “Nope” and “Never changes.”

Solo is set to land in theaters on May 25, yet Lucasfilm has shown restraint by not releasing a single official image or footage from the spinoff. Conversely, the teaser for The Force Awakens debuted more than a year before it debuted. The Last Jedi‘s first teaser debuted in April, building excitement for its December release.

Some Star Wars fans have earned a nasty reputation in the last few weeks, hinged on the responses of the vocal minority of audiences who weren’t pleased with The Last Jedi. Heading into the film’s release, fans were incredibly enthusiastic about the sequel, with expectations heightening when reviews debuted days before its release that praised the bold decisions of writer/director Rian Johnson.

The film depicted a Luke Skywalker who had turned his back on the Jedi and chose to live a life of solitude, a departure from the heroic Luke that audiences had seen take on Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. Some fans were so disappointed in the film’s portrayal of the character that they created online petitions to Lucasfilm, pleading that this chapter be removed from official canon, demanding Johnson lose his job with his upcoming trilogy of films, in addition to the death threats hurled at the filmmaker.

There’s no question that it’s suspicious for Lucasfilm to keep such a tight lid on Solo, with some theorizing that it’s because the studio feels as though the film will be a disappointment and wants to pay it as little attention as possible. Another possibility is that entitlement amongst fans have grown so strongly in the aftermath of The Last Jedi that the studio is confident in how many fans will see Solo, even if a trailer never debuted prior to the film’s release.

Given that Lucasfilm surely wants to make as much money with the film as possible, recent reports claim that we can expect to see our first look at the film with this weekend’s Super Bowl, which will guarantee the teaser will be seen by millions of viewers.

Solo hits theaters on May 25.

