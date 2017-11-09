‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Build-a-Bear Line Will Include Porg and Chewbacca

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be making the hyperspace jump into theaters this December, which means there will also be an accompanying line of new merchandise to go along with it!

That merchandising plan includes a new set of Star Wars 8 cuddly companions courtesy of Build-a-Bear. Today we have a first look at what are sure to be some of the most in-demand plush toys hitting shelves this holiday season!

Take a quick look for yourself:

Porg

Needless to say, these cute critters are poised for Ewok-like numbers, in terms of merch sales.

Product Details: Porg – $12.50 (USD), plus tax (Available only in U.S. and CAN Build-A-Bear Workshop stores and buildabear.com)

Avians that flock about the rocks and roost in the cliffs of Luke Skywalker’s secluded island, Porgs are inquisitive creatures. With wide eyes and furry wings, Porgs are some of the cutest creatures in the galaxy! Add this pre-stuffed furry friend to your Star Wars™ collection.

Chewbacca

Chewie has never looked better or more cuddly than in this latest Build-a-Bear form! A must-have for any serious Star Wars collector!

Product Details: Chewbacca Bear – $35 (USD), plus tax (Available in U.S., U.K. and CAN Build-A-Bear Workshop stores; buildabear.com and buildabear.co.uk)

The most loyal Wookiee in the universe is adorable in teddy bear form! With a built-in bandolier and the Star Wars logo on his left paw pad, Chewbacca Bear can be made even more fun by adding Star Wars sounds and accessories!

Captain Phasma

The mysterious military leader of The First Order is on the way to Boba Fett cult-status if she keeps getting awesome tie-in merch like this!

Product Details: Captain Phasma Bear – $35 (USD), plus tax (Available in select U.S., U.K. and CAN Build-A-Bear Workshop stores; buildabear.com and buildabear.co.uk)

Get ready to lead the stormtroopers by making your own Captain Phasma Bear! This epic furry friend features her built-in uniform and makes a perfect gift for Star Wars fans.

More Last Jedi Build-a-Bear Products

Here’s a breakdown of some other great Build-a-Bear tie-in products for Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

Praetorian Guard Costume – $18 (USD), plus tax, (Available in U.S., U.K. and CAN Build-A-Bear Workshop stores; buildabear.com and buildabear.co.uk) [Pictured Above]

Stormtrooper Hoodie, $8.50 (USD), plus tax, (Available in U.S., U.K. and CAN Build-A-Bear Workshop stores; buildabear.com and buildabear.co.uk)

Star Wars Rey Costume, 4 pc., $18 (USD), plus tax, (Available in U.S., U.K. and CAN Build-A-Bear Workshop stores; buildabear.com and buildabear.co.uk)

Millennium Falcon T-Shirt, $7 (USD), plus tax (Available in U.S., U.K. and CAN Build-A-Bear Workshop stores; buildabear.com and buildabear.co.uk)

Star Wars™ Rey Resistance Hero T-Shirt, $7 (USD), plus tax (Available in U.S., U.K. and CAN Build-A-Bear Workshop stores; buildabear.com and buildabear.co.uk)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.

