Star Wars Explains the Origins of Iconic Item From Original Movie

Audiences first saw Luke Skywalker wielding a lightsaber when Obi-Wan Kenobi offered him some training on the Millennium Falcon with a training remote in Star Wars: A New Hope, with Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #10 now explaining why this remote was on the ship in the first place. In the years since the item debuted, we've seen similar remotes in other corners of the galaxy far, far away, while there have also been explanations revealed for why Han Solo might have a need for such an item, though now we know exactly why this specific remote had been on the iconic ship for so long. Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #10 is out now.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #10

The comic book series takes place years before the events of the first movie, as it follows Han Solo and Chewbacca as they embark on a retrieval mission for Jabba the Hutt. Complicating the entire ordeal is that, not only is this the world of bounty hunters, pirates, and scoundrels, but one figure reveals themselves to Han and claims to be his father, seemingly knowing things about his past that only he could know. Over the course of the series, however, it turns out that this is just another part of his plan to manipulate Han and score the item for himself.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The book shows that Corbus Tyra uses a training remote to serve as backup when sneaking onto the Millennium Falcon in hopes of scoring the urn that Han and Chewbacca found for Jabba, with a scene highlighting that the remotes can pack quite a punch. Later in the issue, once Han has bested Corbus, the remote appears, and after offering a threat against the remote, Han runs to the cockpit to deal with a dire situation.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In the years since the debut of the item, ancillary stories have shown how they weren't something only used by burgeoning Jedi and that people are known to use them to develop their blaster skills, so there was never much investigation into the origins of the remote in the first place. However, with the remote making an appearance on the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, almost 40 years after audiences first saw it, the item has significance to Han specifically and his iconic ship, with audiences now knowing exactly how it found its way into the possession of Han all those years ago.

