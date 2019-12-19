Star Wars: Adam Driver’s Ben Solo at the Center of #SaveBenSolo Campaign

Adam Driver is back at SNL to host this week's episode after the long holiday break. But, while the Internet is happy to see him, they would love to have Ben Solo back. The hashtag #BringBenSoloBack has been trending off an on for more than a week. Some Star Wars fans aren't ready to let go of Kylo Ren after the climax of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There are numerous posts on Twitter listing the numerous reasons Ben Solo's demise was unfair and why it should be rewritten. All of this critique blends in pretty well with other commentaries on The Rise of Skywalker as a whole as the fandom continues to debate it down to its molecules. Fear not though, if you're looking for some more Adam Driver, all you have to do is tune into NBC tonight.

When asked about some of the fanbase's vocal support for Reylo, Driver told Fandango that he doesn't really get mixed up in all of that. In fact, he finds it more telling about how strongly people connect with Star Wars.

"I don't internalize it because I don't know that it has much to do with me. If anything, I think it has to do with the strength of the movie and what makes these movies universal and stretch across time," Driver shared with Fandango's Erik Davis. "Yes, obviously there's a huge visual element that's going on that's very satisfying, it's beautiful to look at, but no one will care if you don't care about these human themes that are what propel the movie forward. This thing of Luke being a kid from a small town who feels like he's destined for something great, about friendship and discovering your place among your friends, family that you've acquired and family that you're tied to, things that you identify about them with and things you run away from. All these themes are the thing that make the spectacle of it more exciting and interesting."

#SaveBenSolo because Han, Leia and Rey all believed he was worth saving. pic.twitter.com/0yeZEvBk38 — Ben Solo Is Adorkable (@BenAdorkable) January 25, 2020

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central. Driver's can be seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters or in Marriage Story, now streaming on Netflix.

