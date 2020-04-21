Star Wars Fans Defend Adam Driver After Twitter Tries to Call Him Out

Another day further into the calendar, and another cancellation campaign on Twitter. Late Monday night, #AdamDriverIsOverParty began trending on Twitter as a group of people felt he joined the armed forces for more nefarious purposes. Suffice to say, it wasn't too long until Star Wars fans — and casual every day Adam Driver fans, alike — sprung into action by defending the Oscar-nominated star, receipts and all.

Drive ended up joining the United States Marine Corps shortly after the September 11 attacks, serving nearly three years in the Marines before being medically discharged due to a dislocated sternum. After his time in the Marines, Driver got into the Julliard School and...well, the rest is history. An iconic run on Star Wars later and now he's one of the most sought-after actors in all of Hollywood.

See what Twitter is saying below: