Star Wars: Ahsoka Featurette Brings the Legacy of Huyang to Life (Exclusive)

Audiences first met Ahsoka Tano in 2008’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars and it took nearly 15 years for her to come to live-action, with Rosario Dawson debuting as the character in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. When the character got her own series in Star Wars: Ahsoka, another fan-favorite figure crossed over into the live-action medium, as her droid companion Huyang was an integral component of her adventures. In a new featurette for Ahsoka‘s home video release, you can see the process of ensuring Huyang’s debut in live-action lived up to fan expectations. You can check out the exclusive featurette above before Star Wars: Ahsoka hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on December 3rd. Also hitting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray are The Mandalorian Season 3, Loki Season 2, and Hawkeye Season 1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first season of Ahsoka is described, “Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

Special features on the release include:

Ahsoka: Legacy — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka’s live-action series.

Path of the Apprentice — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.

Ghosts of the Past — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka’s allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra, and Chopper.

Darkness Rising — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka’s foes.

With a Season 2 of Ahsoka on the way, now is the perfect time to revisit the series.

Details on Disney’s other 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray releases are as follows:

The Mandalorian Season 3

Synopsis: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Special features on the release are as follows:

Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.

Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian — Discover the secrets of Season 3’s memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.

Forging the Covert: Part Three — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season 3’s Mandalorian warriors.

Hawkeye Season 1

Synopsis: “Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) — a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan — to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Special features on the release are as follows:

A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.

Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.

Deleted Scenes Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt. At the Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city. Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit. Kate’s First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage. Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can’t pick her up from practice. Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment. Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together. You Never Miss — Clint’s relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster. Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment. Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon. Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle. Until It’s Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed. Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.

Loki Season 2

Synopsis: “Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season one finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Special features on the release are as follows:

Loki Through Time — Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige, and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series.

Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2.

Deleted/Extended Scenes What Would You Like? — Distraught after the events of Season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citidel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonald’s in 1982. Key Lime Break — Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom. Roll Call — Loki names off all the people who have spoken ill of him in the past, including a few recognizable names. Mobius tries to comfort him.

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 — Join the cast and crew of Loki Season 2 as they pull back the curtain on Loki’s Iatest MCU adventure.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1, The Mandalorian Season 3, Hawkeye Season 1, and Loki Season 2 all land on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on December 3rd.

Will you be adding these sets to your collection? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!