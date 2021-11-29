Star Wars: Ahsoka Casts Pacific Rim: Uprising Star Ivanna Sakhno

The highly-anticipated Star Wars: Ashoka series has officially found its latest star. On Monday, it was reported that Ivanna Sakhno has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ TV series, alongside Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Sakhno is reportedly playing a newly-created character for the series. Her filmography includes Pacific Rim: Uprising, High Fidelity, and The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Spinning out of the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka will follow the ongoing adventures of its titular character.

“I’m just really glad that she lived, that we’ve been able to continue growing with her. I think that she’s so special,” Dawson said in an interview last year. “So many of the wonderful, awesome Jedi that we love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and you saw them older. When you got to see Anakin grow up it made such a huge difference. I think as people grew with her and aged with her and the story, they grew themselves, and evolved. I think it gives complexity to good and bad and right and wrong in a way that we don’t always get to have story-wise. It’s just fantasy. And I think she represents something stronger than that, about will and determination and audacity and tenacity. She really has pushed herself and evolved in a way that I think her heroine story is one that is not easy to find in other spaces. It’s really cool to see her still out there on quests and having things teased about that world still being very much alive.”

The series is written and executive produced by Star Wars icon Dave Filoni, with The Mandalorian‘s Jon Favreau executive producing as well.

“It’s thrilling, I gotta tell you,” Filoni recently shared with Empire of the process of writing the series. “It’s something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it’s kind of startling when you’re sitting there, and now you have to do it.”

“I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it’s interesting to see how it’s evolved,” the writer pointed out. “Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It’s a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you’re doing.”

Star Wars: Ahsoka is expected to debut on Disney+ at a later date.

