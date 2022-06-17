Star Wars: Anakin Skywalker Continues Trending as Fans Want More Hayden Christensen After Obi-Wan

Anakin Skywalker's name continues to trend on social media, days after Hayden Christensen's big surprise return in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. Aside from fans digging deeper into the flashback of Anakin sparring with Obi-Wan for some deep emotional Easter eggs, Christensen's return also sparked a major outpouring of nostalgia from fans of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy – as well as a burning desire to get more of Hayden Christensen in the Star Wars franchise, going forward. Check out all the love Anakin Skywalker is continuing to get on social media:

Anakin Through The Ages // #ObiWanKenobi spoilers there's something so iconic about seeing Hayden Christensen play Anakin Skywalker at 3 different points in his life, in the same episode pic.twitter.com/RC0rXPl6ts — Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) June 15, 2022 We got Attack of the Clones era Anakin and Revenge of the Sith era Anakin in the same episode 😱 pic.twitter.com/N5IfXvIK0F — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 17, 2022 Obi-Wan isn't just giving us Anakin – it's letting Hayden Christensen play Anakin at just about every key point throughout his lifetime. And it's all glorious.

ICONIC hayden christensen as anakin skywalker in obi-wan kenobi (2022) pic.twitter.com/FZ7e3tkbmZ — julia KENOBI SPOILERS (@darthvmknight) June 17, 2022 This opening moment reveal of Hayden Christensen back in costume as Anakin is already a classic piece of Star Wars imagery.

Relive the Glory Days hayden christensen behind the scenes on the set of star wars revenge of the sith anakin skywalker prequels edit made by @darthvmknight pic.twitter.com/msi32JvBJ5 — @darthvmknight media acc (@hiddlsfilms) June 17, 2022 His performance wasn't appreciated in its time. Now we look back on it in awe!

I'm A Kid Again Logically, I knew we were going to see Anakin Skywalker again in #Kenobi, but reader, when I tell you that I genuinely started crying when the episode opened on this precious bean... Suddenly I was 9 again, rewatching my AOTC DVD on the foot of my mom's bed for the 20th time. pic.twitter.com/Xy3d25PRQR — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) June 17, 2022 No matter how much we grow, and how intellectual we get, the power of those movies that shaped our childhood never fades.

That Smile Tho anakin skywalker — #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/SQ4uOxPVGw — star wars prequel gifs (@prequelgifs) June 17, 2022 The older, more experienced, Hayden Christensen is simply having fun with it now – and it shows. And his joy is infectious.

Behold The Full Glory 4K shots of Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Anakin Skywalker from Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part V Cinematographer: Chung-hoon Chung VFX: ILM Director: Deborah Chow#ObiWanKenobi #ObiWan pic.twitter.com/736xbvYJ65 — 4K Everything Star Wars (@4KEverythingSW) June 17, 2022 If ever there was a piece of Star Wars content worthy of 4K viewing in the home theater – this is it.

Zaddy Skywalker once again thinking about the dad anakin potential pic.twitter.com/L4tldXoqG6 — Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) June 16, 2022 Fans watching Young Leia and Young Luke in Obi-Wan can't help but fantasize about how it would've been if Anakin had gotten the chance to play daddy. It's pretty tantalizing.