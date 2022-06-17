Star Wars: Anakin Skywalker Continues Trending as Fans Want More Hayden Christensen After Obi-Wan

By Kofi Outlaw

Anakin Skywalker's name continues to trend on social media, days after Hayden Christensen's big surprise return in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. Aside from fans digging deeper into the flashback of Anakin sparring with Obi-Wan for some deep emotional Easter eggs, Christensen's return also sparked a major outpouring of nostalgia from fans of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy – as well as a burning desire to get more of Hayden Christensen in the Star Wars franchise, going forward. 

Check out all the love Anakin Skywalker is continuing to get on social media: 

Anakin Through The Ages

Obi-Wan isn't just giving us Anakin – it's letting Hayden Christensen play Anakin at just about every key point throughout his lifetime. And it's all glorious.

ICONIC

This opening moment reveal of Hayden Christensen back in costume as Anakin is already a classic piece of Star Wars imagery.

Relive the Glory Days

His performance wasn't appreciated in its time. Now we look back on it in awe!

I'm A Kid Again

No matter how much we grow, and how intellectual we get, the power of those movies that shaped our childhood never fades.

That Smile Tho

The older, more experienced, Hayden Christensen is simply having fun with it now – and it shows. And his joy is infectious.

Behold The Full Glory

If ever there was a piece of Star Wars content worthy of 4K viewing in the home theater – this is it.

Zaddy Skywalker

Fans watching Young Leia and Young Luke in Obi-Wan can't help but fantasize about how it would've been if Anakin had gotten the chance to play daddy. It's pretty tantalizing.

Respect The Hits

Hayden Christensen's run in Star Wars is now arguably a more satisfying redemption story than his actual character's arc!

