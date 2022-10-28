Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg

Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.

Twitter user @caitlinplesher shared some images of Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgård) antique shop, which includes a headdress worn by Padme in Attack of the Clones. You can check out the images below:

Why Did Saw Gerrera Cameo in Andor?

Whitaker reprised the role of Saw in live-action for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and his brief scene was alongside Skarsgård's Luthen. The moment foreshadowed the character's future and events that would make him an extremist in the eyes of the Rebels. Recently, Andor director Toby Haynes spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the big scene.

"[Tony Gilroy] was nervous about how much I love Star Wars, but I always say that I'm a dramatist first and a Star Wars fan second," Haynes explained. "He never wanted to foreground the monsters. He never wanted to foreground the droids. He wanted it to be part of the fabric of the piece, but not do a special shot where you're announcing a new alien or something like that. He really wanted it to feel completely integrated in the world that he was presenting and not presented [in and of itself]."

"They really went at each other, and there was this incredible tension in the room as they read this scene," Haynes added of Whitaker and Skarsgård. "Seeing [Forest Whitaker] do that was just absolutely magical, and to have him play opposite a heavyweight like Stellan was a career highlight."

Is Andor Getting a Second Season?

Andor has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. Gilroy, who also co-wrote Rogue One, doesn't have plans to direct any episodes. Benjamin Caron, Toby Haynes, and Susanna White are all credited for helming episodes in the first season, and it looks like a Yellowjackets alum, Ariel Kleiman, will be tackling some of the second seasons.

Andor is now streaming exclusively on Disney+,