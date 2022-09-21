Andor Reveals Cassian's Original Droid Buddy

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was first introduced to Star Wars fans back in 2016 in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and he's finally back in Star Wars: Andor. The first three episodes of the new series dropped on Disney+ today and take place five years before the events of Rogue One. However, one important person in Cassian's life is not a part of the series (yet). K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), Cassian's trusty reprogrammed Imperial security droid, wasn't a part of his life five years before we first met the characters. However, Cassian did have another droid pal called B2EMO.

B2EMO, who Cassian calls "Bee," is the franchise's newest droid, who belongs to Maarva (Fiona Shaw). Bee was there when she took Cassian from his home planet of Kenari. B2EMO has definitely seen better days by the time Andor kicks off, but the trusty sidekick helps Cassian in many ways throughout the show's first three episodes. Here's how B2EMO was originally described: "B2EMO – or Bee-two or more simply, Bee – is a very old and weary groundmerch salvage assist unit that's been towing scrap for the Andor family for years. The droid has a wide array of mechanical tools and various capabilities to meet the functions required."

As for K-2SO, Andor is not expected to initially feature the beloved droid from Rogue One. During an interview with Collider last year, Tudyk spoke out about appearing at Disney's D23 announcement of Andor in 2019 and admitted that he is unlikely to show up in the first season of the show.

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained. "I'm in all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor!"

In addition to Luna, Star Wars: Andor is set to star Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, is serving as the showrunner for Andor and recently shared some original ideas for the series and explained why there won't be any "fan service." In fact, he teased that viewers don't need to be fans of Star Wars to enjoy the show.

The first three episodes of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.